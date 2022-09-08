Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $231,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE LAD opened at $249.60 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.87 and a 1 year high of $366.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.72.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.