Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $246.99

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $246.99 and last traded at $247.33, with a volume of 4095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $254.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

