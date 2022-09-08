Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $41.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.18.
A number of brokerages have commented on LAC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.6% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.73% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas Trading Up 4.0 %
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
