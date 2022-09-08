LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.36 Million

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One LITTLE RABBIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. LITTLE RABBIT has a total market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $11,073.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LITTLE RABBIT has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,310.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.

About LITTLE RABBIT

LITTLE RABBIT’s official Twitter account is @LTRBTtwt.

LITTLE RABBIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LITTLE RABBIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LITTLE RABBIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LITTLE RABBIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

