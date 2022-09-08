Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.68 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a PE ratio of 744.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

