Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Raised to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 44.68 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.97. The company has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a PE ratio of 744.58. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.68).

Insider Buying and Selling

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 149,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). Also, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

