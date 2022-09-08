Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 83 by Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 85.79% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

LLOY opened at GBX 44.68 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.97. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £30.45 billion and a PE ratio of 744.58.

In related news, insider Scott Wheway acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). Also, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

