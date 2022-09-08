Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Raised to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LYG stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.