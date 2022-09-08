Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) PT Raised to GBX 64 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.
LYG stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
