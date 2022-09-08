Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 61 to GBX 64. The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 264,028 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 203.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,791,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,613,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 1,119,332 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,612,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after buying an additional 2,246,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,614,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 1,623,899 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

