Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 127,840 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,840 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $46,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

KRTX stock opened at $252.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.19 and a 200 day moving average of $139.74. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Insider Transactions at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.83, for a total value of $3,759,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,915.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.59, for a total value of $267,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,728,135 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

