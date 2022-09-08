Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,630 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $49,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jamf by 51.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

