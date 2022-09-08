Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,069,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $58,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

NYSE POR opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.10. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.