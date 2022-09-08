Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $50,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $203.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.75. STERIS plc has a one year low of $192.40 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.