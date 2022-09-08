Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $52.73 Million Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,868,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,166 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $52,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sonos by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in Sonos by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Sonos by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sonos by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,181,387. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading

