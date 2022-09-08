Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $53.34 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 420,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $53,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 40.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,703 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in First BanCorp. by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,433,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 351,978 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in First BanCorp. by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 736,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

NYSE FBP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

