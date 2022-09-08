Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $61.87 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,172 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $61,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,198,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,524,000 after acquiring an additional 654,374 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

