Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $53.76 Million Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,266,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,553,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 661.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 378,226 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,403,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Insider Activity

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

