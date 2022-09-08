Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 546,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $49,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

