Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,093,939 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,093,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $157,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

NYSE:CPE opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

