Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 123,578 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,578 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $50,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Avient by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Up 4.7 %

AVNT opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.