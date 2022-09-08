Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 410,769 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,769 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $51,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $2,938,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $43,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,138,938.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,379. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.59. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

