Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 41,776 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,776 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $49,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $480,133. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.