Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 4,337 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,790,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XENE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $41.39.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

