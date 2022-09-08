Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 71,783 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,783 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $45,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

FR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 62.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Articles

