Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 93,806 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,087,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,806 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $46,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,267,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,089 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 759,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 572,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $865.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $54.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

CMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

