Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,376 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $50,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIPR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $111.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.