Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £119.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,458.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.

In related news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

