Lords Group Trading PLC (LORD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.67 on October 7th

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

LORD stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77. Lords Group Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.79). The stock has a market cap of £119.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel acquired 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lords Group Trading

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

