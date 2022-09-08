LSV Asset Management Buys 445,880 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,880 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Xperi were worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Xperi by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About Xperi

(Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

