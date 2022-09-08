LSV Asset Management Buys 54,937 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,881,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

