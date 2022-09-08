LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,289,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Interface by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 795,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 683,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 70,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Interface by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Interface by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. Interface had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

