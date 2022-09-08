LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 358,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,297,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 39.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genesco by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $637.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
