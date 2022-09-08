LSV Asset Management Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $17,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,409,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 229.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 425,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $539,201.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $22,952,590.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 680,575 shares of company stock valued at $79,920,677. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.45.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.