LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,351 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $100,328.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 8,577 shares in the company, valued at $257,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,212 shares of company stock worth $717,400. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

