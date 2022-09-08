LSV Asset Management Has $15.53 Million Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 705,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $15,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $51,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.