LSV Asset Management Has $18.24 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,159,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $18,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

