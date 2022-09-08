LSV Asset Management Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,660,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $18,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreCivic by 6.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,492,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,860,000 after buying an additional 528,657 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at $5,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CoreCivic by 826.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CoreCivic by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 86,757 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $852,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.84.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

