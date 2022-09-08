LSV Asset Management Has $20.12 Million Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $20,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

SITE Centers Stock Up 1.9 %

SITE Centers Profile

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61.

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

