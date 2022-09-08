LSV Asset Management Has $20.52 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 435,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $779,826 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

