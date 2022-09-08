LSV Asset Management Has $21.17 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 249,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $21,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Edward Jones downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OMC stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.