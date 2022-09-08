LSV Asset Management Has $22.12 Million Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 968,105 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $314.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Franklin Street Properties

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.