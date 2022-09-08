LSV Asset Management Has $24.92 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 97.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity

American Assets Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,603,106.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $597,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,717,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,651,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 162,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,903. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.04%.

About American Assets Trust

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

