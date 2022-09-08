LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 809,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $20,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,808,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.61. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

