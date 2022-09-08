LSV Asset Management Invests $24.69 Million in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 410,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI opened at 47.71 on Thursday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of 52.26.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.12 by 0.12. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. The business had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 94.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

