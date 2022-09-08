LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,266 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $20,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,342,000 after buying an additional 168,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 882,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 87,079 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $13,998,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 603,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.98. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABR. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

