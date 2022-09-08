LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $16,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ciena by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $158,256.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $54,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $158,256.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,879 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

