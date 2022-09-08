LSV Asset Management Sells 18,100 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 358,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $17,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $324.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 42.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regional Management news, Director Philip V. Bancroft purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.65 per share, with a total value of $251,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,783.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at $25,985,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,052 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,208. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

