LSV Asset Management Sells 23,600 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,301,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Resolute Forest Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $145,274.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.