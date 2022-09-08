LSV Asset Management Sells 34,600 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 823,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $16,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 166.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market cap of $497.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.30. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

