LSV Asset Management Sells 40,029 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 614,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $17,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,227,000 after buying an additional 275,962 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,281,000 after buying an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $555.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.90. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $30.60.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $121,792 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

