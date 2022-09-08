LSV Asset Management Sells 46,200 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $18,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after buying an additional 533,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in KB Home by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 569,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.64. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

